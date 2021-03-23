 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News