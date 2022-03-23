Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.