Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
The rain/snow mix will briefly depart Wisconsin tonight, but will come right back for Friday along with very strong winds. See your most likely time for rain and snow and when winds will be strongest.
Not only does rain look likely for today, but it will be sticking around for Wednesday & Thursday. Snow is possible as well. See when your best chance of seeing some flakes is in our updated forecast.
The dreary weather continues across Wisconsin today. Off and on rain and snow showers will persist through the day and night. When will it all end? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the details.
Temperatures will be the same or warmer across Wisconsin today, but a cold front arriving tonight will be changing things significantly. Track the rain and falling temps in our updated forecast.
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
