Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.