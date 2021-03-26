Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.