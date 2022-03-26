 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from FRI 10:00 PM CDT until SUN 5:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

