Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The…
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 deg…
No worries this morning, but conditions will be going downhill during the afternoon Thursday as snow spreads across the state. Find out when t…