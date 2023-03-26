Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.