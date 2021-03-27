 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News