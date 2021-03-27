Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
