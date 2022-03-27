La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 3:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain and snow are still in the forecast today, but winds will be much stronger for the entire state. Find out if the rain and snow chance will continue for the weekend in our updated forecast.
The rain/snow mix will briefly depart Wisconsin tonight, but will come right back for Friday along with very strong winds. See your most likely time for rain and snow and when winds will be strongest.
Not only does rain look likely for today, but it will be sticking around for Wednesday & Thursday. Snow is possible as well. See when your best chance of seeing some flakes is in our updated forecast.
The dreary weather continues across Wisconsin today. Off and on rain and snow showers will persist through the day and night. When will it all end? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the details.
Temperatures will be the same or warmer across Wisconsin today, but a cold front arriving tonight will be changing things significantly. Track the rain and falling temps in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees toda…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Ke…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La C…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Mod…