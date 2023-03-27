Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
