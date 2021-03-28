Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.