Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

