Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.