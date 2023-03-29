La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
