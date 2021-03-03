Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.