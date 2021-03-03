 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

