Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 14 degrees is today's…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 1…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect perio…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
This evening in La Crosse: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for…
La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degre…
La Crosse's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 14F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Cros…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day…
This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be jus…
This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, La Crosse people should be prepared for te…