Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.