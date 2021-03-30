The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy r…
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear …
This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees toda…
La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling fo…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Mostly clear and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low 42F. Winds SW at 20 to 3…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50'…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow.…
La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in…