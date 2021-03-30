Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.