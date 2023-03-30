Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
