Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

