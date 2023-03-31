La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
