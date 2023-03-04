Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Saturday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
