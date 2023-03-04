Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Saturday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.