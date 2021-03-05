Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.