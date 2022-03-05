La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
