Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.