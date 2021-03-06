Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.