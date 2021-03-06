 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

