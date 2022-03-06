Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach…
La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degre…
La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
La Crosse's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, La Crosse residents should expect tem…
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 deg…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. We'll see a low temperature …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
La Crosse's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds…
March kicks off an active and variable weather season. Flooding, temperature swings, tornados and snowstorms are all common springtime weather events.