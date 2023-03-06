It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
