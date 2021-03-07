 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News