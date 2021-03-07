Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.