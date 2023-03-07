Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Wednesday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 de…
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tod…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Models …
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will se…