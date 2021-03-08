Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
