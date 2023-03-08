Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tod…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Models …
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will se…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…