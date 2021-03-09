Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
