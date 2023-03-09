Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Another winter storm for Wisconsin Thursday into Friday. Get the latest on timing and snow amounts here
Just isolated rain showers for Wednesday, but a large area of snow looks to spread across the state Thursday. How long it sticks around and ho…
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tod…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Models …
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. T…
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will se…