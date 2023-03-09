Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.