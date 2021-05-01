 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

