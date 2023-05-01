La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
DES MOINES — Some residents along the swelling Upper Mississippi River evacuated their homes this week while others scrambled Wednesday to sta…
It will be a warm day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun an…
After atmospheric rivers dumped epic rain and snowfall on California, areas could see massive amounts of snowmelt in coming weeks or months.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are e…