La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
