Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.