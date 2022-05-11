The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
