La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 2:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
