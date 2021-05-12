Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 2:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.