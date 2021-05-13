The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect clear s…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We wi…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see…
La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today…
La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cl…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.…
La Crosse's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in th…
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…