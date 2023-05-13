Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
