La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
