La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect clear s…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see…
La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Partly…
La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cl…
For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast c…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
La Crosse's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in th…
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.