Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.