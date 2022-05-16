The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible in southern Wisconsin Friday. Chance of rain lingers through the weekend
As a cold front moves in, it's looking quite stormy in southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening. Full details on the severe weather threat plus a look at the weekend in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms this evening in Wisconsin, but greater threat expected Friday
Record breaking heat again Thursday, but a cold front will begin to push into Wisconsin tonight. Showers and storms then look likely through Friday and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
Not only will well above normal temps persist for Wednesday and Thursday, the chance of rain and possibly severe storms will stick around as well, particularly in western Wisconsin. Here's the latest.
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 22…
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
La Crosse's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Satur…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 62 degrees is…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. H…