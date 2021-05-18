 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News