 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in La Crosse. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News