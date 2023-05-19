Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.