Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
