Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
DES MOINES — Some residents along the swelling Upper Mississippi River evacuated their homes this week while others scrambled Wednesday to sta…
It will be a warm day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun an…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degree…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are e…