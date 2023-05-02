Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.